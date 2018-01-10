A Return Home For Temporary Residents

A population of legal immigrants were told they must leave the U.S. after more than a decade in an announcement by the Trump administration this week.

Nearly 200,000 people from El Salvador who were granted temporary protected status after deadly earthquakes hit that country in 2001 are affected by the change. Immigrants under TPS are allowed to live and work legally in the U.S. and many send money back home as well as stimulate the American economy.

We take a look at how this could affect families, communities and businesses and the political debate over long — but not permanent — protections for immigrants in the U.S.

Armando Trull, Senior reporter on race and identity at WAMU; has spent the past four years covering emigration from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala; @trulldc

