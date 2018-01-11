California Woman Returns Christmas Tree For A Refund

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's that time of year when the ornaments are packed away and the Christmas trees end up on the sidewalk for pickup. One woman in California looked at her old tree and saw dollar signs. She showed up at Costco and demanded a full refund last week because her tree was dead. And even though she was shamed by other customers in line, would you believe she actually did get her money back? Now, if she tries to bring in a moldy jack-o'-lantern, I would draw the line. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.