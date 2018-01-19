Friday News Roundup - Domestic

If you think your to-do list is long, consider your Senators’.

Congress is dealing with a host of issues — sometimes at odds with the president, sometimes at odds with itself — including:

• Press freedom

• DACA

• Steve Bannon and the Russia investigation

• And keeping the government from shutting down

But while we wait for deals to come down, something else fell in Michigan.

Another stellar week of news for the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Susan Davis, Congressional correspondent, NPR; @davisusan

Olivier Knox, Chief Washington correspondent, Yahoo! News; @OKnox

Priscilla Alvarez, Assistant editor, The Atlantic; @priscialva

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.