Friday News Roundup - Domestic
If you think your to-do list is long, consider your Senators’.
Congress is dealing with a host of issues — sometimes at odds with the president, sometimes at odds with itself — including:
• DACA
• Steve Bannon and the Russia investigation
• And keeping the government from shutting down
But while we wait for deals to come down, something else fell in Michigan.
Another stellar week of news for the Friday News Roundup.
GUESTS
Susan Davis, Congressional correspondent, NPR; @davisusan
Olivier Knox, Chief Washington correspondent, Yahoo! News; @OKnox
Priscilla Alvarez, Assistant editor, The Atlantic; @priscialva
