Economy & Business

How Are They Doing Now?

By Cardiff Garcia
Published February 2, 2018 at 3:18 PM CST
Jobs Day

The monthly jobs report is out. The headline numbers tend to bounce around a lot, so today on the show, we take the long view. We look at three groups that got hammered especially hard during the recession and ask: How are they doing now?

Those groups are:

People who are working part time but want to be working full time:

African-American workers:

High-school graduates who did not go to college:

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsand.

