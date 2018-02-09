Friday News Roundup - Domestic

It was a week of ups and downs.

Starting Monday, the Dow fell a lot, then rose a little, then fell, then, well … let’s see where it’s at when the show starts.

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy went up, up and away, taking a Tesla with it. Then the boosters came back down.

And will the flags go up for a military parade in Washington, D.C.?

We salute the week’s top news in the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Greg Ip, Chief economics commentator, The Wall Street Journal; author of “Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe”; @greg_ip

Salena Zito, Pittsburgh-based reporter for Washington Examiner; contributor, CNN; columnist, The New York Post; @SalenaZito

Ayesha Rascoe, White House correspondent, Reuters; @ayesharascoe

