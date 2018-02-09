The Job Market Is Almost There

Sam Sanders, the host of a show called It's Been a Minute, came to us with a question.

Everybody says we shouldn't pay attention to the stock market if we want to know what's going on in the economy. So, Sam wanted to know, what should we pay attention to?

Jobs.

On today's show: What our three favorite jobs numbers tell us about the state of the economy.

