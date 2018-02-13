© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

#MeToo's Next Step

WAMU 88.5
Published February 13, 2018 at 9:06 AM CST
Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström sits with a placard on her desk during a debate about fighting sexual harassment and abuse in the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on October 25, 2017.
In just a few months, the #MeToo movement has affected nearly every major institution and industry. It has led to the resignations or firings of men accused of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct in entertainment, government, the military, the church and various other institutions and fields. And it has had effects outside of the United States.

Women continue to speak up, and powerful men continue to face accusations. This has begun to spark a backlash, and a number of questions.


But the biggest question, which has been asked since the movement was only a few weeks old: What next?

This profound cultural shift is raising some concerns about keeping abusers accountable and maintaining due process. Does #MeToo have further to go, or does it sometimes go too far?

GUESTS

Susan Chira, Senior correspondent and editor on gender issues, The New York Times; @susanchira

Shira A. Scheindlin, Lawyer, Stroock & Stroock & Lavan; former district judge

Ana Marie Cox, Host, With Friends Like These; founding editor, Wonkette; @anamariecox

Kathleen McKenna, Partner, Proskauer Rose

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

Economy & Business