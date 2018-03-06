© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Cobalt: Rare and Everywhere

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published March 6, 2018 at 3:10 PM CST
8

Cobalt used to be a byproduct of copper mining, used in everyday, boring stuff like tires and magnets.

But that all changed when someone discovered its ability to stabilize the lithium in batteries for electronics like cell phones.

Now it's become one of the most important and sought after metals on the periodic table. Which has implications for big tech firms like Apple.

