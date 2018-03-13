The Mogul President

If America was a business, Donald Trump would be its CEO.

The president may see his role as commander-in-chief exactly that way. As a candidate, Trump promised to run the government much the same way he would a corporation. But is what’s good for business good for the country?

We take an up-close look at what deals are happening, who are they happening with and whether the president and his associates in his administration are keeping their promise to separate the Trump Organization from the Trump White House.

GUESTS

David Fahrenthold, National reporter, The Washington Post; @Fahrenthold

Dave Levinthal, Senior political reporter, Center for Public Integrity; former reporter for Politico; @davelevinthal

