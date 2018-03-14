© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

What Trade Organization?

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published March 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM CDT
President Trump recently slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from certain countries, but not because those countries don't play fair on trade.

Instead, the Trump administration cited national security concerns. The move has got him what he wants, but it puzzled America's trading partners. If they retaliate with the same tactic, the damage to the global trading system — and to the rules that underpin the system — could be huge.


Links:

https://www.economist.com/news/briefing/21738392-america-setting-dangerous-new-precedents-it-tries-curb-imports-looming-global-trade


https://www.wsj.com/articles/inside-trumps-trade-war-how-the-protectionists-beat-the-free-traders-1520611990

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-flaw-in-trumps-national-security-tariffs-logic-1520612895

https://lawfareblog.com/commerce-departments-self-defeating-conception-national-security

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
