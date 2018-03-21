© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Trump vs. Trudeau: Both Right, Both Wrong

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published March 21, 2018 at 2:51 PM CDT
President Trump recently had a disagreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump says the U.S. has a trade deficit with Canada, Trudeau says it's a trade surplus.

Today on the show we explain how it's possible for both men to be right and wrong at the same time. It turns out that sometimes statistics is more art than science.

Comparing Canadian and U.S. Bilateral Trade In Goods Data
Is Trump Right About Trade With Canada? It Depends Who You Ask

