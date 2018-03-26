Why To Care If There Are Tariffs

First, President Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, with hopes of narrowing the trade deficit. Then China responded, with tariffs on wine, pork, pipes and more.

Then the market reacted.

The world’s two biggest economies seem ready to duke it out over trade. And while many experts say it’s hard, if not impossible, to win a trade war, who will feel the pain first?

GUESTS

Kimberly Adams, Senior reporter, Marketplace; @KA_Marketplace

C. Fred Bergsten, Senior fellow and founding director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Author of “China’s Rise.”

Celeste Drake, Trade policy specialist, AFL-CIO. @CDrakeFairTrade

Erin Ennis, Senior Vice President of the US-China Business Council

Tom Slunecka, CEO of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit .