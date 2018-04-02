© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

China, Tariffs, And The Hogs Of War

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published April 2, 2018 at 3:19 PM CDT
3 billion

China is imposing tariffs on about 3 billion dollars worth of U.S. exports. That's roughly the value of the steel and aluminum exports from China that President Trump taxed last month.

On today's show, we look at the list of goods from the U.S. that China is going to start taxing and we talk to a hog farmer who estimates his pigs have already lost 10 percent of their value.

