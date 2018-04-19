© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Amazon vs Trump Goes Postal

By Cardiff Garcia,
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published April 19, 2018 at 2:52 PM CDT
Some boxes. Stacked. And in a photo.

President Trump doesn't like Amazon's deal with the USPS. He recently repeated an estimate that the US mail loses $1.47 every time Amazon uses it to send a package.

The Postal Service is losing money. But Josh Barro of Business Insider discovered Trump's assertion that Amazon isn't paying enough to use the USPS is based on faulty data. And a lack of understanding of how the Postal Service works.

