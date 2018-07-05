© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Long French Goodbye

By Cardiff Garcia,
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published July 5, 2018 at 2:49 PM CDT
A woman stands on a bridge in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

When Buzzfeed France tried to shut down its office and let go of at least twelve employees, a judge stopped it. The business had to prove it was not economically viable, and justify its decision to end operations, or otherwise it might have to pay its employees a big severance.

Because in France, if things aren't going well for your business, you can't just close up shop and cut loose your workers — you actually have to prove that you can't afford to stay open. It's a system designed to protect workers, but it also has consequences for the rest of the economy.


