Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The peregrinations of President Trump again lead the News Roundup this week. And there was a lot to cover.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday. In front of some skeptical senators, Pompeo suggested that the president had been tough on Russia.

But Pompeo wouldn’t cough up much about what happened during the meeting between Trump and President Putin. Earlier this week, one of our panelists suggested it was possible that Pompeo didn’t know what went down.

And National Security Adviser John Bolton pushed back Putin’s invitation to Washington, an offer Trump extended last week. Bolton said he wanted the meeting to be after the Mueller probe concludes.

The Trump administration was also on deadline Thursday to reunite the remaining 1,634 eligible children separated from their families at the border. But the key word there is eligible.

From The New York Times:

At least 917 other parents were not cleared to recover their children this week because they failed criminal background or parental verification checks. About 460 others appeared to have been deported without their children, and the government has yet to find them.

Their futures, along with those of about 37 children whose parents have not yet been identified, remain uncertain.

And in media news this week, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was denied access to a White House press event because administration officials considered her questions during an earlier pool spray to have been “inappropriate.”

But Collins wasn’t just representing CNN when she was asking those questions. She was the pool reporter, meaning that she was responsible for newsgathering for all the television outlets — NBC, Fox News and CBS, among others. What does this mean for coverage going forward?

