Economy & Business

Beating The Clock On Jobs (Summer) Friday

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published August 3, 2018 at 4:31 PM CDT
JOBS

Five labor market indicators, one minute each. They are:

1) This year, the average number of jobs added to the economy each month has been 215,000, an increase on last year's average of 182,000.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
2) The share of adults between the ages of 25 and 54 with a job is now 79.5 percent.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
3) The manufacturing sector has added 327,000 jobs in the past year, which represents a faster pace of job creation than the overall economy — a reversal of the trend from a few years ago.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
4) The unemployment rate for high school graduates with no college experience has fallen to 4%.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
5) The number of part-time workers who would rather be working full-time has been falling, and they now account for only 2.8 percent of the labor force.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
