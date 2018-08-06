© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Tariffs, Now With Extra Cheese

By Elizabeth Kulas,
Stacey Vanek Smith
Published August 6, 2018 at 3:38 PM CDT
The Trump Administration has been throwing out old trade agreements and putting new tariffs in place. But at the same time, other countries have been re-negotiating their agreements, too, going around the US to hammer out free trade deals. The European Union has been particularly successful, pushing a trade agenda that the US has been resisting for decades. And there's one corner of the economy where things have been particularly explosive: cheese.

Elizabeth Kulas
Elizabeth Kulas is a producer on Planet Money. Before that, she produced shows at WNYC, Gimlet and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. In 2016, she was part of the NPR team that reported on the Wells Fargo banking scandal. That reporting won a George Foster Peabody Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award and a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Before falling in love with making audio, she studied Art History and German, with a focus on life in the former East Germany. She graduated from The University of Melbourne in her native Australia, with stints at Barnard College, New York and Berlin's Free University. Right now, she's entirely obsessed with space.
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
