Fake Poster Leads To McDonald's Asian-American Marketing Campaign

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We've told you about these two guys - they thought McDonald's ads needed more Asian-American representation, so they made a fake McDonald's poster starring themselves, hung it up inside a real McDonald's. And for weeks, nobody noticed. Eventually, the posters and the two friends got a whole lot of attention. And McDonald's noticed them and their message. The company says it plans to feature more Asian-Americans in its marketing, and it cut each of the guys a $25,000 check.