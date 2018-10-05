Who's Hiring?

The jobs news this week continues to be good: at 3.7 percent, the jobless rate is the lowest it's been since late 1969. But the number doesn't tell the whole story about the state of employment in America today.

Today on the Indicator, we steal from our econ pals to look at the jobs numbers through a few separate lenses. We look at the average number of jobs created over the last six months, which industries are hiring the fastest — and which are shedding jobs the fastest. Plus we look at the unemployment rates for certain demographics.

And here are some links that we referenced on today's show:

-Jared Bernstein's blog post

- Martha Gimbel's tweet showing the fastest and slowest jobs-adding sectors:

For fun - looking at the detailed industries - couriers and messengers, warehousing and storage, support activities for mining all growing fast pic.twitter.com/dYLcAJ0x96 — Martha Gimbel (@marthagimbel) October 5, 2018

- Betsey Stevenson's tweet showing the unemployment rate for various demographic categories:

Unemployment is down to 3.7% but let's break that down to see where the pain remains:

Less than high school: 5.5%

High School: 3.7%

Some college: 3.2%

College: 2.0%

Black: 6.0%

White: 3.3% — Betsey Stevenson (@BetseyStevenson) October 5, 2018

- Cardiff's tweet showing the employment to population ratios for men and women:

Prime age empop for women and men since 2010 -- flat this year for men, but trend for women still rising and up more than 2 percentage points since Jan 2016 pic.twitter.com/NarcZvU2nE — Cardiff Garcia (@CardiffGarcia) October 5, 2018

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.