A Snapshot Of Poverty In America

The share of all Americans who live in poverty is 13.9 percent. That's according to the Supplemental Poverty Report from the Census Bureau. Poverty is usually measured by the official poverty report, which measures how much money people make without taking into account taxes and benefits.

And if a person does not make enough money to afford a certain amount of food, then he or she is considered to be below the poverty line. The Supplemental Poverty Report is a more comprehensive measure of poverty, taking into account government programs and variances in living costs, state by state. Today on the Indicator, we look at how that data is crunched and what the results mean.

Get the full report here.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.