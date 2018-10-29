© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Are You Looking For The Smartest Way To Invest Your Retirement Savings?

By Chris Arnold
Published October 29, 2018 at 1:56 PM CDT
NPR is doing a series of personal finance stories, with some focused on the best way to invest for retirement. We want to hear about your experiences and your questions.

Are you wondering if you're paying too much in fees or how to divide up your investments among stocks, bonds and real estate funds? Maybe you're thinking you might need a financial adviser, or are wondering how to find one who will act in your best interest. Or maybe, you're trying to find the best way to actually set aside money to save and invest for the future if money feels tight right now.

We want to hear about your situation and the questions and experiences you have.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may contact you to follow up on your response, too. Share your thoughts with us below — or here — and send us a voice memo.

If you want, you can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org. Include your name and where you're from, and put "retirement savings" in the subject line.

Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
