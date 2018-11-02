© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Are You Trying To Make And Stick To A Budget? We Want To Hear From You

By Chris Arnold
Published November 2, 2018 at 3:06 PM CDT
NPR is doing a series of personal finance stories with some looking at the best ways to make a budget and stick to it.

We want to hear from people who are having trouble managing their spending and need to find a better way, as well as those who think they've found the perfect budgeting system and want to share your tips on what's worked.

Your responses may be used in an upcoming story, on air or on NPR.org. A producer may reach out to you to follow up on your response, too. Share your thoughts with us below or here. Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could send us a voice memo.

If you're looking for guidance on how to record a voice memo, we suggest starting here.

You can submit a voice memo within the form, or email a voice memo to talktous@npr.org. Include your name and where you're from, and put "budgeting" in the subject line.

This form was closed on March 6, 2019.

