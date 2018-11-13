Jet Impounded Because Ryan Air Owed European Union Money

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So if your flight is delayed due to weather, it's frustrating, right? Well, what if it's because your airline forgot to pay the bills? AP reports passengers were set to board a Ryanair flight in France. They were told there was an issue with the plane. The issue was it had just been impounded because Ryanair owed the EU money. Passengers got another flight five hours later and also a meal voucher, which, hopefully, the airline gave them on time. It's MORNING EDITION.