Economy & Business

Trade War And Peace

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published December 3, 2018 at 3:48 PM CST
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to a 90-day halt on new tariffs, hailed as a cease-fire in the countries' trade war.

The U.S. and China have been escalating tariffs against each other for most of this year. Hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods have been taxed and companies all over the world have been scrambling to adapt. The impact on the two largest economies in the world has been undeniable. But a dinner over the weekend between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping seemed to move toward a partial resolution. At least for now.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
