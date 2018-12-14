© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economics Of A Border Wall

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published December 14, 2018 at 3:30 PM CST
Border Wall

The issue of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico has been one of President Donald Trump's signature issues. But this isn't the first time the U.S. has talked about a border wall. Back in 2006, President George W. Bush passed the Secure Fence Act. It ordered the building of around 600 miles of wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Economist Melanie Morten and two colleagues examined the economic effects of that wall.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

