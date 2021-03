2017 and 2018 saw the heady rise and the crazy crash of cryptocurrency. It was a wild ride. But what's at the end? Will crypto start the long, slow climb to indispensable asset or the fast dive into tulip territory? We take a look with Hunter Horsley, co-founder and CEO of Bitwise Asset Management.

