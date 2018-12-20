© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Friends Of The Indicator, Pt 1

By Cardiff Garcia
Published December 20, 2018 at 3:50 PM CST
Friends of The Indicator

As the year makes the turn into the final furlong, here at The Indicator, we're already looking forward to next year. What should we be looking at? What are the harbingers that will tell us how the economy is doing? Soumaya Keynes of the Economist, Jared Bernstein of The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and Martha Gimbel of the Indeed Hiring Lab give us their takes. And tell us about their favorite Christmas drinks. Peppermint almond milk eggnog, anyone?

Music: "Terrific Time of the Season"

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
