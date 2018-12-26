Indicators Of The Year: Housing

2018 marked the 10-year anniversary of a nationwide housing crisis. It was a calamity that triggered a credit crunch and a financial meltdown that brought the entire global economy to its knees. A decade on, the economy has recovered. Housing has come back, too, but a lot more slowly. And over the last year, that uptick lost some of its momentum. Today on The Indicator, we talk with Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman about why housing is still in the dumps.

