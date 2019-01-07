© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Jobs, Inflation And The Phillips Curve

By Stacey Vanek Smith,
Cardiff Garcia
Published January 7, 2019 at 4:04 PM CST
jobs monday

The Phillips Curve measures the relationship between inflation and unemployment. And the Curve predicts that when unemployment is low, inflation tends to rise. Conversely, If unemployment goes up, then inflation should come down. Because then companies don't have to raise wages to compete for workers.

Right now, though, the Phillips Curve doesn't seem to be working as a predictive instrument. The Friday jobs report was awesome. We added 312,000 jobs, wage growth is strong, and unemployment is still below 4%, and has been for a while. Phillips Curve fans should be running up the inflation red flags right about now, and yet the Federal Reserve, and Chairman Powell in particular, say they're not worried.

Why is that? Is the Phillips Curve dead? Did Paul Volcker kill it, back in the 70s and 80s? Or is it just in hibernation? Cardiff and Stacey spoke to some of the biggest economic minds in the business at the American Economics Association conference in Atlanta over the weekend, to get their takes.

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Economy & Business
Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money.She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
See stories by Cardiff Garcia