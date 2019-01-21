Royal Caribbean Bans Passenger Who Jumped From Ship For Life

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Royal Caribbean says it has banned a 27-year-old passenger after he jumped from the 11th deck of the world's largest cruise ship. It's called the Symphony of the Seas, and it was docked in the Bahamas last week when Nick Naydev woke up from a night of drinking and decided to take the plunge. And, of course, pics or it didn't happen, so he filmed himself and posted the video. Was the thrill worth it? Unclear - but Royal Caribbean, which happens to be an NPR underwriter, has banned him for life. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.