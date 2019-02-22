Unsung Economists #1: Sadie Alexander
In 1921, Sadie Alexander became the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in economics. A few years later, she went to law school and became a celebrated civil rights attorney. But she never abandoned her focus on economic issues. In speech after speech, she argued that full employment — when everyone who wants a job can get one — was absolutely necessary to achieve racial equality. Today on The Indicator, Episode 1 in our multipart series about overlooked economists from the past.
Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.
Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: February 24, 2019 at 11:00 PM CST
In a previous version of this podcast, we said Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman is a senior at the University of Maryland. In fact, she is a senior at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.