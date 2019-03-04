© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
5 Misconceptions About The Chinese Economy

By Cardiff Garcia,
Pamela Boykoff
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:13 PM CST
5 CHINA

China's economy is changing fast and it's tough to keep up. We look at five common misconceptions about the world's second largest economy, with the help of China expert Nicholas R. Lardy from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Understanding how China's economy has shifted since the financial crisis and why it's slowing down may help shed light on what's going on in the current trade negotiations between China and the U.S..

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Moneypodcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
Pamela Boykoff