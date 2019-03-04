5 Misconceptions About The Chinese Economy

China's economy is changing fast and it's tough to keep up. We look at five common misconceptions about the world's second largest economy, with the help of China expert Nicholas R. Lardy from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Understanding how China's economy has shifted since the financial crisis and why it's slowing down may help shed light on what's going on in the current trade negotiations between China and the U.S..

Music by. Find us:Twitter/Facebook.

Subscribe to our show onApple Podcasts,PocketCastsandNPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.