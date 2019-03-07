Inequality In America

Technology has made globalization possible — it has brought the world closer together. But Raghuram Rajan, an economist at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, says it's also made inequality much worse in the U.S. Today on The Indicator, we talk inequality: How did we get here? What has the impact been? And how can we change the current situation?

