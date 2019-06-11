© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Bathroom-Searching Passenger Delays Pakistan Flight By 7 Hours

Published June 11, 2019 at 5:58 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for passengers on a Pakistan International Airlines flight. The plane was due to take off from Manchester, England, when one passenger tried to find a bathroom and chose the wrong door. She opened the emergency exit. Now, you'd think she could just close it again, except the emergency exit slide automatically deployed. If you wonder how long it delays a flight to offload passengers and reset the slide, the answer is seven hours. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

