Economy & Business

Quit Your Job? Tell Us Your Story

By Yuki Noguchi
Published September 5, 2019 at 8:48 AM CDT
Tell us about quitting a job.

What's the best way you've ever quit a job? Did you write a nice, polite letter to your manager? Or throw your computer out the window and yell, "I quit!"

Whether you're proud or maybe not so proud of how you did it, NPR's Life Kit wants to hear your story.

We want details about why you decided it was time to leave your old job, how you prepared for the transition, what you said during your exit interview, all of it. We want to know what worked for you and whether there's anything you wish you'd done differently.

Tell us by filling out the form at this link.

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so we'd love it if you could send us a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form. Thanks!

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
