Passengers On Quantas Airlines Fly A Record 19 Hours Nonstop

Published October 22, 2019 at 5:30 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Australia's Qantas Airlines completed the first nonstop commercial flight from New York to Sydney over the weekend. That is the world's longest flight, which is a win, right? Except it's the world's longest flight - 19 hours and 16 minutes, which is terrible. A group of passengers attempting to stay both limber and sane did the "Macarena" in the economy cabin. Next up - London to Sydney starting next month. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

