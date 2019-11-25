The 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Canceled

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

For two decades, Victoria's Secret has sponsored a fashion show.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Iconic.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: The wings.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Successful.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Confident women.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Really powerful young women.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Tyra Banks. Heidi Klum.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Gisele Bundchen.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Adriana.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Helena Christensen.

INSKEEP: Now the event is no more. The retailer's parent company has canceled the show ahead of the holiday season, saying it's time to evolve.

SARAH SPELLINGS: This is the only fashion show that was a true TV spectacle, kind of like a major football game.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Sarah Spellings writes for The Cut. She says that the Victoria's Secret show was central to the company's brand.

SPELLINGS: If they continue to not have the show and the show never comes back, I think they have the risk of losing their position as the No. 1 aspirational intimate apparel brand for young women in America.

MARTIN: Critics said the show did a bad job of illustrating body diversity and that they were guilty of objectifying beauty. Spelling says response to the cancellation has been generally positive.

SPELLINGS: It's like, OK, this is a tradition that we no longer need to have.

INSKEEP: Although she says this does not automatically mean an end to the brand.

SPELLINGS: A lot of people wear and shop at Victoria's Secret. So this is a big blow to Victoria's Secret, but I'm wary of suggesting that it is a symbol of the demise of Victoria's Secret.

MARTIN: The cancellation comes just months after a blast of bad publicity. The parent company's CEO was criticized for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the money manager tied to the serial abuse of women and girls.

