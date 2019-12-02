The Business Of Congress Besides Impeachment

You might not know it, thanks to the impeachment inquiry, but there’s a lot of other things happening in Congress right now.

In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed in a letter to her congressional colleagues that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has “scores of critical bills sitting on his desk.” Those bills include the Bipartisan Background Check Act, the Climate Action Now Act and the Paycheck Fairness Act, among others.

We’re stepping back from impeachment to talk with a congressional reporter to discuss what else is happening on Capitol Hill. What bills are up for vote? What issues are lawmakers focusing on as 2019 draws to a close?

Produced by Haili Blassingame.

GUESTS

Eva McKend, Congressional correspondent, Spectrum News; @evamckend

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.