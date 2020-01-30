© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Super Bowl Ad Thanks Veterinarians Who Saved Dog's Life

Published January 30, 2020 at 4:06 AM CST

NOEL KING, HOST:

A lot of people watch the Super Bowl for reasons that have nothing to do with football. They are watching for the commercials.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Oh, yeah.

KING: You might be waiting for one of those Budweiser ads with the horses or another bizarre Geico commercial. But this Sunday, you will also see a golden retriever named Scout running along the beach and being treated at the vet.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Scout) I'm alive thanks to a cutting-edge program at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. Their research has the potential to save...

DAVID MACNEIL: Back in July, Scout collapsed. They found a tumor on his heart.

KING: That is Scout's owner David MacNeil.

INSKEEP: MacNeil and his family took scout to the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School, and the retriever was given one month to live.

DAVID VAIL: Today the tumor is virtually just about gone.

INSKEEP: Wow. David Vail is part of the team of doctors who treated Scout.

VAIL: Scout was really the perfect patient. He's an amazing dog. He's very trusting. He's a very social animal.

INSKEEP: Now Scout is still getting radiation for his lungs but is living a good life.

VAIL: Swims in the ocean, runs on beaches.

KING: MacNeil is the CEO of WeatherTech, a company that sells car accessories. And WeatherTech has paid the seven-figure ad rate to buy Super Bowl commercial time over the past few years, but this year was different.

MACNEIL: The more I studied canine cancer, the more I found out about it and the more I felt that I could do more.

KING: So he spent $6 million on a commercial not for his business but in order to raise money for the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Scout) Pets make a difference in your life. You can make a difference in theirs. Donate now.

INSKEEP: Those donations, we're told, will go to cancer research for canines and for people.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BLACK KEYS' "MEET ME IN THE CITY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Economy & Business