© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Company's Search For The Next Cadbury Bunny Is Almost Over

Published March 10, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Cadbury chocolate company is looking for the next Cadbury bunny to be a mascot for its chocolate eggs. It's down to a few finalists; none of them are actually bunnies. There's a hamster named Ginger and a duck named Dilly Bar Dabbler, and there is a dog called Lieutenant Dan. The hound lost his hind legs shortly after birth. He hops around fine on his front legs. He's got a set of wheels, and he looks great in a set of bunny ears. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Economy & Business