Economy & Business

Are You Struggling To Pay Bills Or Get Coronavirus-Related Benefits?

By Alina Selyukh,
Chris Arnold
Published April 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
Whether you're a business owner, an essential worker or an individual trying to make ends meet, how are you getting by?
Whether you're a business owner, an essential worker or an individual trying to make ends meet, how are you getting by?

Whether you're a business owner or an individual trying to make ends meet because of the coronavirus pandemic, NPR wants to hear from you. How are you getting by? Are you an "essential" worker? Are you trying to get government support? How's that going?

Please fill out the form at this link here. Our reporters may contact you for a story featured on NPR.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
