How To Donate The Federal Relief Check
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
And now, if you don't need that relief check from the government that you're getting in the mail, here are some tips to give back.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
First, try starting locally. Many cities are creating community response funds. That way, your donation goes to a few different causes.
SHAPIRO: And do your research. Make sure you trust an organization and that you're donating what they need.
KELLY: And if you need to hang on to your check, there are other ways to give back, like volunteering your time to help out in person or virtually.
SHAPIRO: You can find more ways to help at npr.org/lifekit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.