How To Donate The Federal Relief Check

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

And now, if you don't need that relief check from the government that you're getting in the mail, here are some tips to give back.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

First, try starting locally. Many cities are creating community response funds. That way, your donation goes to a few different causes.

SHAPIRO: And do your research. Make sure you trust an organization and that you're donating what they need.

KELLY: And if you need to hang on to your check, there are other ways to give back, like volunteering your time to help out in person or virtually.

SHAPIRO: You can find more ways to help at npr.org/lifekit. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.