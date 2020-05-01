Corey Hajim: Is It Time To Rethink What Our Economy Should Value?

About The Episode

As the pandemic reveals the weaknesses of our economy, businesses and consumers are rethinking what they value. This hour, TED's Corey Hajim shares ideas on shifting the role of business in society.

About Corey Hajim

As TED's business curator, Corey Hajim finds the next generation of business innovators and helps bring their stories to the TED stage.

Prior to TED, Corey Hajim spent a decade in finance, most recently as a portfolio manager and analyst at a hedge fund based in New York, where she managed investments in consumer, media, and technology equities. She also spent three years as a reporter at Fortune Magazine.

Hajim is a founding member of the Leadership Now Project, an organization that aims to bolster democracy through business.

She holds degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Vermont.

Ai-jen Poo: The Work That Makes All Other Work Possible

Domestic workers are entrusted with the most intimate aspects of our lives—but too often they're made invisible. Activist Ai-jen Poo shares her efforts to secure workers equal rights and fair wages.

Kate Raworth: A Healthy Economy Should Be Designed To Thrive, Not Grow

Economist Kate Raworth says we're addicted to economic growth, and we need to move away from that mindset. She offers ideas for a new circular economic system that promotes equity and sustainability.

Hamdi Ulukaya: The Anti-CEO Playbook

Profits and shareholders make up the priorities of most large companies today. But at what cost? Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya shares his vision for valuing people over profit in business.

Lorna Davis: A Guide To Collaborative Leadership

Former CEO Lorna Davis says we need to move away from hero culture in business. She calls for "radical interdependence," a way for CEOs to collaborate with their employees to solve big problems.

Nicola Sturgeon: Why Governments Should Prioritize Well-being

GDP is often seen as the most important measure of a country's success. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon argues that the goal of economic policy should be society's collective well-being.

