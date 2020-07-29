Limited-Edition Crocs Resemble Bucket Of Kentucky Fried Chicken

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. With a creative cross-promotion, Crocs shoes and KFC chicken - Crocs that resemble a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken went up for sale yesterday. The clogs have images of fried drumsticks, thighs and wings, with red-and-white-striped trim, of course. The shoes first debuted at New York Fashion Week in February. Now the public gets them, along with a chicken-centered charm. Though there's no word yet if the Crocs are finger-lickin' good. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.