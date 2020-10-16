Figurines From 'Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer' Film Up For Auction

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yeah, I know - Christmas music in October. Please don't laugh and call me names. It's 2020, and time sort of seems less significant. Plus, there's a reason. Two figurines used in the 1964 "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special are going on sale next month. Santa and Rudolph are likely to fetch as much as $250,000 at auction, a small price to pay for the most famous reindeer of all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.