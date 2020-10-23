Seattle Arcade Adapts To Pandemic With Touchless Pinball Machines

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The clangs and dings of pinball machines, booze in plastic cups, quarters jingling in your pocket - there's so much to love about an old-fashioned arcade. Add-a-Ball Amusements in Seattle has found a way to stay open during the pandemic. They installed foot pedals on their pinball machines. And then they had another idea for the COVID era - encouraging customers to bring their own portable consoles to play with their friends. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.