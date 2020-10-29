Tupperware Benefits From More Home Cooking During The Pandemic

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So where are your leftovers from last night? Maybe in the fridge in a Tupperware container. You probably haven't eaten out nearly as much as you used to during these months of a pandemic, which has been good for business at Tupperware. Its profits quadrupled this past quarter. Other companies that are thriving right now - Netflix, Peloton and the board game maker Hasbro. Wow. I feel like I just peered inside the life of the pandemic American. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.