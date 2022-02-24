Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roiled financial markets around the world
Published February 24, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST
Stock prices are lower and energy prices are higher, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. stock market opened sharply lower, while crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel.
