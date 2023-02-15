Are your savings account interest rates terribly low? We want to hear from you

A lot of big banks are paying measly rates for money that's stashed away in a basic savings account (.23% on average). Credit unions and online intuitions, on the other hand, have been offering much better rates on federally insured savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

Are you thinking about moving your money to take advantage of the better rates or have already done so? NPR is looking to talk to people who are considering the move or have recently moved their money to better understand what that process was like.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.