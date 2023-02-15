© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Economy & Business

Are your savings account interest rates terribly low? We want to hear from you

By Arezou Rezvani
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST
Jess Eng
NPR

A lot of big banks are paying measly rates for money that's stashed away in a basic savings account (.23% on average). Credit unions and online intuitions, on the other hand, have been offering much better rates on federally insured savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

Are you thinking about moving your money to take advantage of the better rates or have already done so? NPR is looking to talk to people who are considering the move or have recently moved their money to better understand what that process was like.

